Stay dry this autumn with a 40% saving on a highly rated Tumella windproof umbrella, built to handle blustery British weather

Autumn is really kicking in, and the showery weather is a shock to the system after such a lovely summer.

Getting outside in the fresh air is good for our wellbeing, but unpredictable weather with strong winds and heavy showers can make it a challenge.

It means we're a nation of brolly buyers. The humble umbrella is an important accessory for us Brits, and it can turn a washout weekend into a bearable rescue-job, keeping us dry while we do our best to make the most of being outside.

It's perfectly possible to buy a brolly for a fiver from a supermarket - but don't be surprised if it blows inside out at the slightest gust of wind.

Decent windproof umbrellas that are properly suited to British weather conditions cost a bit more - but don't worry, they needn't break the bank.

Because we've found a bargain on Amazon, a 40% saving on a Tumella windproof umbrella, and this brings the price down to £17.99 from its original £29.99.

Tumella is a Dutch company founded on a mission to build a brolly that doesn't let you down with bent frames and torn fabric.

The result is this super-strong compact windproof umbrella, designed to be light and portable, but easy to use and robust enough to cope with freak gusts.

It comes in an array of colours, but prices do vary a bit, and there are decent bundle deals for buying two or more.

It opens and closes automatically, and you even get a lifetime replacement promise.

Amazon reviews are really good on this, too, so it looks like a strong choice if you catch the discount in time.

