With the weather set to be hotter than Ibiza it's time to get your garden ready.

The UK is bracing for a mini heatwave this week, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 22°C — a full ten degrees above the seasonal average, according to the Met Office. In fact, it’s set to be hotter here than in Ibiza.

With the warmest week of the year so far on the cards, now’s the perfect time to get your garden ready for the sunshine. I’ve spotted the ideal pair of loungers to help you kick back, relax, and make the most of the unexpected heat.

The Helsinki Loungers £69 Dunelm offer luxurious outdoor relaxation at an affordable £69. These durable loungers are built to withstand the elements, while adjustable backrests ensure personalised comfort for lounging or sunbathing. Grab these bargain garden chairs from Dunelm before they sell out.

These sun loungers come in three different colours - navy, lily-pad (light grey) and charcoal (dark grey) - that will complement any garden aesthetic. They are delivered fully assembled and ready to use. I can picture it now - laying in the sunshine on your new garden chairs with a glass of wine in hand, pure bliss.

Shoppers have already been raving over the Helsinki Loungers with over 300 five-star reviews. One customer wrote: “These chairs are such a bargain. They seem strong, are easy to put up and down, are comfortable and are quite compact when folded. I also love the sage green colour, such a lovely alternative to the usual grey or black.”

Another commented: “The delivery was really quick. I haven't used them yet but my daughter has them and I like them. I also love the colour and they will get a lot of use in the summer.”

Amazon also has a wide range of sun loungers if you are looking to spend a little bit more money. The SUNMER set of two padded sun loungers with cup and phone Holder and adjustable headrest (Black) are available for £89.99.

