A look at what might be inside the Wowcher Summer Beauty Mystery Deal.

As a beauty writer I’m always on the look out for the next best beauty deal. This week I’ve found an amazing deal that you wont want to miss. The Wowcher £9.99 Summer Beauty Mystery Deal you could be in with a chance of winning prizes worth hundreds of pounds for less than it costs to buy your lunch.

This isn’t a dressed-up sample sale or a subscription commitment. It’s a one-off deal. And the best part? If you reveal your mystery item and decide it’s not for you, you can swap it for another prize from the same tier.

At less than a tenner, it's a great deal and if you’re really lucky, potentially high-reward. It’s simple: pay £9.99, and receive one mystery beauty item. The catch is you don’t know what you’re getting until you redeem the deal but there’s a chance you could receive something like a Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi Styler (worth over £350), a £250 Selfridges gift card, or a Shark Cryoglow under-eye LED mask (worth over £260).

If you’re someone who enjoys the occasional surprise and doesn’t mind a bit of beauty luck-of-the-draw, this is a low-risk way to try something new. It could also work as a small, fun gift for a friend, or a spontaneous treat for yourself if you’ve been saving or budgeting and just want a little beauty indulgence.

It’s also ideal if you’re curious about the high-end beauty world but not ready to splurge hundreds without trying anything first. Some are undeniably more exciting than others. But even the lower-tier prizes often retail above £9.99, which helps the deal hold its value.

Here’s the honest take: this isn’t a guaranteed Dyson for £9.99. But it is a well-structured mystery box with clear prize tiers, a swap option, and a decent selection of products.

In a landscape where mystery boxes often feel rigged or underwhelming, this one offers real potential, fair odds, and actual consumer consideration. You won’t lose your savings, and you might walk away with something surprisingly good or at the very least, fun to try.

If you’ve got a tenner to spare and like the thrill of a mystery pick, this deal is worth a look. Just go in knowing it’s a bit of a gamble but one where the odds are more in your favour than usual .

What could you win?

Dyson Airwrap i.d.

£250 Selfridges Gift Voucher

Shark Cryoglow LED Anti-Ageing Mask

£100 Treatwell Voucher

Colour Wow Money Kit

Lancaster Golden Tan Maximizer

StylPro Face Snatch Bundle

Collagen Face Masks (x10)

Phoera Lipsticks (set of 3)

Ear Candles

Luma Smile Plus Whitening Device

