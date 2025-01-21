Samsung S25 launch buzz: Don’t miss these tempting Galaxy S24 deals from EE, O2, and Vodafone

Ahead of the launch of the Samsung S25, keep an eye out for great deals on the S24 | Samsung

Savvy smartphone buyers sniff out great deals just ahead of new launches - and we’ve found a few worth a look

The tech world is abuzz as Samsung prepares to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S25.

Scheduled to hit the market in the coming months, the S25 is expected to bring several new features, including an upgraded camera system, enhanced AI capabilities, and potentially a fresh design.

While the exact details remain under wraps, speculation is rife about the device's processor and battery improvements.

However, while the S25 captures the headlines, some consumers may find more value in the current Galaxy S24, especially with recent price cuts.

EE Mobile has reduced the cost of their Unlimited Essentials Plus 24-month contract, offering it for £27 a month, down from £36.

This deal includes unlimited minutes, texts, and data, alongside additional perks such as the ability to gift data to family and friends, no-charge roaming within the EU, and unlimited data for smartwatches.

With maximum speeds of up to 100Mbps, it’s a decent option for those who prioritize connectivity without breaking the bank. To see more on the deal, click here.

There’s a handful of other S24 deals emerging at the moment, so shop around to find what’s best for you.

One is this S24 deal from O2 for £35 monthly and a £29 upfront cost, for a 256GB model and 300GB data (up from 100GB). Click here for details.

Vodafone’s offer includes the Galaxy S24 for £48 a month, with unlimited texts, minutes, and a generous data allowance. Their Global Roaming Plus feature, which extends the plan to more international destinations at no extra cost, adds further appeal.

If you want a handset only, Amazon has a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for £1,064, down from £1,259. It’s the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, AI Android, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 200MP camera, S Pen, and a three-year extended warranty.

While these offers seem attractive, it's worth considering whether the Galaxy S24 meets your needs or if it’s better to wait for the S25. As always, consumers should weigh the benefits of getting a discounted current model against the potential advantages of the next-gen release.

With multiple deals available, the Galaxy S24 remains a viable option, but it’s essential to assess whether it provides the value and features you’re looking for.