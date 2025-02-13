This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Suede is the new spring trend that all the fashion insiders are already wearing - and I approve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New York Fashion Week has well and truly kicked off this week. Despite the chilly February weather, the fashion world has been out in full force and rocking the latest trends. Suede appears to be the standout style we’ll be seeing everywhere over the next few months.

After checking out the celebrity filled FROW’s (front rows) we spotted a few os the stars wearing the new trend that will carry us from winter into spring and is set takeover the next season. I have to admit I’m already a fan and approve thoroughly!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Cole Escola, Emily Ratajkowski, Tommy Dorfman and Ella Emhoff attend the front row for the Coach fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was seen heading to the Coach’s NYFW show in head-to-toe suede. Whilst many think this is an Autumn style, fashion insiders are wearing the look now as the perfect seasonal transition trend. Emily wore the Coach Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat £1,560 paired with knee high suede boots for the cool-girl ‘texture-blocking aesthetic’ which is another trend forecast for spring.

Thankfully you don’t need a supermodel’s pay cheque to get the look. Our favourite budget friendly brands have a wide selection of suede and faux suede styles on offer. Here are four of my top picks.

CupitiDU Faux Suede Trench Coat £35.58

CupitiDU Faux Suede Trench Coat £35.58 | Amazon

To get the model’s luxury style look for a lot less try the CupitiDU Faux Suede Trench Coat from Amazon. It’s a great find and only £35.78 (4% off rrp). Celebrities including Molly-Mae Hague and singer Rochelle Humes have also been seen wearing suede trench coats recently, proving it’s the must-have style coat for spring.

Motel relaxed faux suede blazer £88

Motel relaxed faux suede blazer £88 | ASOS

A suede style blazer is the perfect mid-season layering item. The Motel relaxed faux suede blazer in dark brown was £110 now £88 (20% off rrp) is a staple item to have in your wardrobe that you will bring out again and again.

New Look suedette knee-high boots £60

New Look suedette knee-high boots £60 | ASOS

The New Look suedette kitten heel knee boots in camel £60 are a stunning pair of boots. Their pull-on design makes them easy to wear and the kitten-heel means they aren’t too high to walk in. These boots are definitely made for walking - or strutting like a catwalk model.

ASOS suede tote bag £68

ASOS suede tote bag £68 | ASOS

If you are looking for an affordable way to update your wardrobe then adding simple accessories will help. The ASOS suede double buckle side detail tote bag in chocolate £68 says I’m in the ‘fashion know-how’ without breaking the bank.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now