BOTB’s latest lifestyle prize is a top-of-the-range campervan that’s ready for a season of summer adventures

It's a great time of year for exploring the great outdoors. And for the ultimate in freedom, you can't beat a campervan.

Wherever you want to go, just pull up, put the handbrake on, and you're in your own home-from-home. All your creature comforts are around you, and you can pop the kettle on wherever you fancy.

Whether it's a secluded beach, a windswept valley, or just a supermarket car park, campervans open up the whole world for easy exploration, and they turn any camping trip into an adventure.

Interior features include a kitchenette, a double bed, and lots of storage | BOTB

Prize draw company BOTB usually has a few campervans and motorhomes lurking in its directory of luxury giveaways, and the ticket prices are incredibly tempting at just £2.50.

This latest prize is a Volkswagen California Ocean 204 DSG, one of the top-spec factory editions of the legendary VW camper that has been a mainstay of every beach, campsite, and secluded spots for generations.

It's an incredible prize, with rotating captain’s chairs in the front, a spacious living area in the rear, a sleek kitchenette unit, and a pop-up roof that offers a comfortable double bed.

The bed in the pop top offers amazing views | BOTB

Volkswagen's California Ocean drives every bit as well as its previous iterations, and it's compact and comfortable enough to be used as an every-day vehicle.

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine and equipped with VW’s 7-speed automatic DSG gearbox, it's just as useful as a family run-about as it is a home-on-wheels.

If you happen to be lucky enough to the one whose £2.50 ticket is drawn when the winner is announced in a week's time, you don't actually have to take the campervan - there's a £60,000 cash alternative on offer instead.

But who wouldn't want their own brand new, top-spec campervan? A world of adventure awaits.

