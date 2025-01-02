See inside this incredible £2.5m dream house you could win for £10

The Wiltshire dream house has six bedrooms and is worth £2.5 million | Raffle House

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The latest Raffle House grand prize has been announced - and there's still time to register for an amazing bonus prize too

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With six bedrooms, peaceful formal gardens, countryside views, and an interior to die for, the keys to this home will be handed over to one lucky winner very soon.

With prize draw entries starting at just £10, Raffle House's latest dream home giveaway is another huge one - a £2.5 million country house once owned by King Henry VIII.

Nestled in the stunning Wiltshire countryside, the 5,166sq ft grand family home features nearly three acres of manicured gardens, large rooms including a study and playroom, and a cluster of outbuildings.

The formal gardens are beautifully landscaped | Raffle House

The Wiltshire dream house is the latest in a long line of huge houses being offered as prizes by Raffle House to lucky winners, who can choose to live in the home, rent it out for thousands of pounds per month, or sell it and become a millionaire.

All the rooms are large, with plenty of space for entertaining | Raffle House

Three further bedrooms and another large bathroom feature on the second floor, which is accessed by two separate staircases.

The fully-furnished house also has a useful cellar area, a double garage with adjoining shed, and a selection of outbuildings.

The cosy study features wood panels on the walls | Raffle House

The landscaped gardens offer quiet courtyards and a walled area, along with a more formal lawn that opens out into the surrounding countryside.

To be in with a chance of winning the house, you need to visit the Raffle House website and purchase some entries into the latest draw, which will support one of the company's partner charities.

The price of 15 entries is just £10, and you can buy more entries if you would like to. There is also the opportunity for a free postal entry. To find out more, click here.

A special offer to kickstart the new year also gives people the chance to triple their odds, with 45 tickets for the £10, rather than just 15.

The entries close on January 31, and the winners will be announced shortly afterwards.