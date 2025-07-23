Big bouncy hair is back and these £38 heated rollers are the affordable way to get the look
Achieve salon-quality curls from the comfort of your home with the Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers. Designed with advanced OPTIheat Technology and a quick 90-second heat-up time, this innovative styling tool delivers smooth, voluminous curls that last all day.
Actress Blake Lively recently shared a hair tutorial on Instagram using heated rollers proving that big and bouncy hair is back. The Gossip Girl star wrote: “I’m an old school devotee to hot rollers and mousse like my mama.”
In the video Blake Lively uses the Babyliss Nano Heated Rollers but at £121.87 from Amazon the Remington PROLuxe Heated Rollers are a much more affordable option.
Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers
Get the look with the PROluxe set includes 20 velvet flocked rollers in two sizes allowing you to create a variety of curl types, from soft waves to fuller, defined curls. Thanks to OPTIheat Technology, both the rollers and clips are evenly heated, setting curls in as little as 5 minutes.
Key Features
- The combination of medium and large rollers provides flexibility for different hair types and styles.
- Offers a stronger hold without slipping or causing kinks, ensuring a smooth and secure set.
- Delivers consistent heat to both rollers and clips, helping curls stay in place for up to 16 hours.
- The unit is easy to store and transport. For best results, keep the lid closed while the rollers are heating.
Ideal for anyone looking to achieve professional-quality curls quickly and efficiently. Whether you're getting ready for work, a night out, or a special occasion, the PROluxe rollers are a reliable styling companion.
The Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers offer a perfect combination of performance, convenience, and style. With fast results and long-lasting hold, it's a must-have for anyone serious about hair styling.
