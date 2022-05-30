Ooni’s flash summer sale is now on: best discounts on pizza ovens

Pizza. There’s few foods as likely to illicit such universal approval, nor as adaptable to an individual’s specific tastes: from pungent anchovies, spicy pepporoni, to every type of cheese, there’s a pizza to suit anyone. Which makes a pizza oven an addition to your home that will pleasure to residents and visitors for years to come.

Ooni is unquestionably this country’s most popular pizza oven manufacturer, and while a pizza oven may, on any average day, not be that cheap, there’s great news.

Ooni has announced a flash summer sale, with bargains availabel on everything from ovens, to wood pellets, accessories to dough, and oven bundles. Usually Ooni only drops prices this significantly for their Black Friday event: so now is the time to buy if you want to spend this summer eating perfect pizza.

How is the pizza you cook in an Ooni pizza oven? As per our review of the Ooni Fyra 12: “ A dream. The crust was featherlight, crispy, puffy - with that delectable wood-smoke quality you can only get from the real thing.”

What discounts are avaliable in the Ooni Pizza Oven Flash Summer sale?

There’s a substantive 20% off the full range of portable Ooni outdoor ovens - with the sale now on and running until midnight 31 May.

There are also savings available on the excellent selection of ingredients and toppings they sell - our reviewer noted that Ooni “ships top-notch semi-frozen sourdough pizza dough balls to your door” - perfect for creating a fluffy, delightful crust.

There are discounts on the aforementioned dough, mozzarella, pizza sauce and olives. There are bundles available - vegan packages, once £45.59, now £36.47, and gluten-free bundles - marked down from £53.24 to £42.59.

And, of course, if you’re going to cook a real, authentic pizza in your Ooni pizza oven, you’ll need some accessories to ease the process: there are discounts on pizza cutters, thermometres, and pizza peels.

We adore our Ooni Fyra 12- it cooks pizza in under 90 seconds, and because you’re eating your slice direct from the fire, and that freshness simply can’t be replicated with a boxed pizza that survived a twenty minute ride on the back of a delivery moped to get to you. There’s no sogginess, no heat loss, the toppings haven’t slipped and slid.

Which pizza oven is right for me?

Ooni Koda 12: Was £299, now £239.20: Ooni.com

Ooni Koda 12

One of our favourite pizza ovens in our expert’s review of the best outdoor pizza ovens, with the tester a big fan of this hybrid model, which can switch from wood, charcoal, to gas fuels. They said “This cracking Ooni oven uses gas for added convenience. All you need is a typical 5kg canister of Patio Gas for amazing 12-inch pizzas and, what’s more, without the need for continually having to add fuel to the fire.”

They also praised the ease of assembly “simply attach the gas bottle, carefully insert the supplied cordierite stone, fire it up and, in just 15 minutes or so, you can start baking.”

If you have a larger family or hungry kids, it could be worth opting for the Ooni Koda 16 inch - now £399.20.

Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven bundle: Was £428 now £343.20, Ooni.com

Ooni Karu 12

Fire it up! The Ooni Karu will be raring to go in just 15 minutes, at a blistering 50C - you’ll have your pizza pie in a minute once you slide it in.

A portable multi-fuel model, it’s easy to carry at 12 kilos - ideal for taking to friend’s houses to share the pizza joy around. Multi-fuel means you can cook with charcoal for dishes that aren’t pizza, while the wood fuel allows for that traditional, smoky flavour.

The bundle comes with a thermometre, pizza peel and carry cover.

Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven: Was £249, now £199.20, Ooni.com

Ooni Fyra 12

As per our review, we love the Ooni Fyra 12 as an introduction to the world of Ooni pizza ovens “The keenly-priced Fyra 12 runs on wood pellets like those used in pellet barbecues , weighs just 10kgs and comes with a 12-inch baking stone.

A fabulous ‘starter’ pizza oven - ideal for feeding a small family or a pizza party. Cooks 12” pizzas in 90 seconds and is an absolute doddle to use.”

Ooni Karu 16 essentials bundle: Was £883.97, now £707.17, Ooni.com

Ooni Karu 16

Wanna throw a pizza party? This is a one-stop shop.