Monsoon launch new collection with London fashion influencer Polly Sayer.

When a collaboration drops that perfectly balances everyday pieces with a dose of timeless cool, you know it’s worth shouting about. The Monsoon x Polly Sayer Edit is exactly that a curated capsule that feels relaxed, a little retro, and totally in step with the way women actually want to dress right now.

For those who don’t already follow her, Polly Sayer is a London-based fashion writer, influencer, and self-proclaimed “It Girl” with a knack for mixing high street gems with high-fashion polish.

What I love about Polly’s style is that it never feels try-hard. She has that enviable ability to pull on a pair of jeans and a statement knit, and suddenly you’re wondering why you didn’t think of styling it that way. It’s unfussy, playful, and steeped in that effortless London energy. Something this edit captures so well.

There’s also a hint of the ’70s running through the collection - think relaxed denim, romantic blouses, and coats you’ll wear for years.

Connie Puff Sleeve Collar Blouse

Connie Puff Sleeve Collar Blouse | Monsoon

This blouse is a lesson in understated drama. The puff sleeves and sharp collar give it that retro edge without feeling costume-y. It’s the kind of piece that instantly elevates your favourite pair of jeans or slots neatly under a blazer for work.

Tina Straight Turn Up Jeans

Tina Straight Turn Up Jeans | Monsoon

Finding the perfect jeans is a never-ending mission, but the Tina style gets it right. The straight cut and turn-up hem lean into that ’70s feel, but they’re modern enough to be worn with trainers or heeled boots. Relaxed yet polished, they’re the denim foundation your wardrobe needs.

Teri Borg Duffle Jacket

Teri Borg Duffle Jacket | Monsoon

This is outerwear you’ll treasure. The duffle coat has that nostalgic, retro appeal, but in soft borg it feels fresh, cosy, and luxe. Throw it over a floral dress for a playful contrast or keep it simple with jeans and boots - it’s a coat that does it all.

Ella Floral Collar Cardigan

Ella Floral Collar Cardigan | Monsoon

The floral collar detailing turns a simple cardigan into something special. It’s whimsical but wearable, and a perfect layering piece for transitional weather. Pair it with the Tina jeans for off-duty chic, or drape it over your shoulders with a midi skirt for brunch in the city.

