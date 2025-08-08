Businesses are being offered laptops for tiny prices in the Raylo Business summer sale

Need to upgrade your work tech on a tight budget? Raylo’s business leasing deals start at just over a fiver per month

If you're self-employed and you need to upgrade your tech without laying out a lot of cash, leasing might be a brilliant option.

With deals from just over a fiver per month, there are an array of high-end laptops on offer on the Raylo Business website - and all you've got to do is sign up to a lease term.

These prices are based on a 36-month lease term, but you could opt for 12 months, 24 months, or even just a monthly rolling term, and the price goes up accordingly.

It's a brilliant way to buy the latest MacBook | Apple

There are no upfront costs, and at the end of the chosen term, you can either upgrade for free, return the device or continue paying monthly. You even get a lifetime warranty.

This means if you leased the Lenovo IdeaPad S100 for 12 months you'd only pay £89.88 for the term, and then you could hop up to a new version at the end of the year and just carry on leasing.

The prices don't include VAT, but Raylo has a summer sale on business tech right now, so it's a great time to invest in new tech.

If you're more into Macs, a refurbished MacBook Air 13 inch starts at just £11.66 per month, and a brand new one would be £21.24 per month.

Lease deals are a great way to stay on top of the latest tech, because there's no upfront costs, there's free next-day delivery, and the circular ownership model is far more sustainable.

To find out more about the tech items on offer, click here.

