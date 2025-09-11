The Health Lottery Big Win offers daily draws for just £1, with jackpots and new player promos adding extra chances to win. | The Health Lottery

The Health Lottery is taking on rivals like BOTB and Postcode Lottery with fresh player promos, offering double deposits and free tickets on its daily £1 draws.

Alternatives to the National Lottery have proliferated over recent years, but one of the oldest remains one of the most popular. The Health Lottery has been running since 2011, and it’s now stepping up its game with new promotions aimed at enticing players away from big-ticket rivals such as BOTB and the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Competition between lotteries has never been fiercer, and that means smart players can benefit from extra value – as long as they choose wisely and stick to what they can afford.

The Health Lottery’s latest promotion gives new customers a 100% deposit match when they use the code DOUBLEUP on their first deposit. That means if you put in £10, you’ll have £20 worth of Big Win tickets to play, doubling your chances of scooping the £25,000 jackpot. Play The Health Lottery here.

Funds from The Health Lottery have supported thousands of local health projects, helping people across Britain live healthier, happier lives. | The Health Lottery

There’s also a first purchase offer with the code BIG7. Spend £5 and you’ll get two more tickets on The Big Win for free, giving you extra goes without spending extra cash. Claim the BIG7 offer here.

The Big Win itself runs every day of the week, still priced at just £1 a ticket – the same as when it launched. As well as the daily £25,000 jackpot, there are £100,000 Superdraws on Wednesdays and Fridays, plus a string of extra second-chance draws for no extra spend.

The Health Lottery also runs QuickWin, a draw every three minutes with a £25,000 jackpot and a 1 in 6 chance of winning any prize, while All or Nothing pays £25,000 if you match all your numbers – or none of them – with odds of winning something at 1 in 4.5, the best of any lottery game in Britain.

As with all licensed lotteries, a portion of every ticket goes to good causes. Since launch, The Health Lottery has channelled more than £135 million into over 3,500 community health projects, helping more than 769,000 people across Britain live healthier lives.

With more competition in the sector than ever, it’s players who stand to gain from sharper offers and better odds. The advice remains the same: play smart, take advantage of the deals, and never spend more than you can afford.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

