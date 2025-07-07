Gymshark summer sale up to 50% off: The Luxe Seamless Bralette you’ll never want to take off | Gymshark

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Gymshark summer sale is on now with up to 50% off selected products and an extra 20% off with this code.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn't just any bralette. It's the one that takes your chill days from good to next level. Imagine a buttery-soft, cloud-like sensation that makes you forget you’re even wearing anything. Enter the Luxe Seamless Bralette.

Think soft, sculpting, and oh-so-stylish. Whether you're lounging at home, running errands, or layering under your favourite oversized tee, this bralette is built to move with you—and flatter you while it’s at it. Originally £38, now £19 and with code EXTRA20, it drops to just £15.20.

Luxe Seamless Bralette

Gymshark Luxe Seamless Bralette | Gymshark

Why You’ll Fall in Love:

Physique-enhancing scooped neckline – front and back. Hello, subtle sculpt.

Built-in shelf with ribbed under bust – for just the right amount of lift without the fuss.

Elasticated straps – no digging, no slipping, just soft, flexible support.

High-build ribbed texture – giving luxe visual interest and a flattering silhouette.

Crafted with a blend of 72% Modal, 22% Nylon, and 6% Elastane, this fabric combo delivers the dreamy softness of modal, the strength of nylon, and the stretch of elastane basically, everything you want in a piece that works as hard at relaxing as you do.

Style It Your Way

Pair it with cosy joggers and a cardigan for the ultimate WFH look, or wear it solo on a lazy Sunday morning. Dress it up with an open blazer and high-waisted jeans for casual drinks. However you wear it, it’ll keep you feeling good and looking even better.

At just £15.20 with code EXTRA20, the Luxe Seamless Bralette is your new wear-on-repeat staple. Trust us you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Carly 20% off!! Unlock hidden features and save money with Carly’s smart car diagnostic tool £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Ever wondered what that warning light on your dashboard actually means? Basic OBD scanners might tell you the code – but Carly goes much further. This clever German-made device pairs with a powerful app to translate those fault codes, explain what’s wrong, and even guide you through potential fixes. You’ll also unlock bonus features, like hidden menus and digital speedos on compatible cars. Right now, you can get 20% off as part of Carly’s Birthday Sale with code BDAY20. For more details click here.