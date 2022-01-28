Morrisons The Best Dine in For Two Meal Deal 2022

The annual offer comes around every February, giving every couple a chance to enjoy restaurant quality food from the comfort of their own home for £7.50 a head.

Diners can save up to £18.50 when buying the offer, compared to buying the most expensive items separately.

Andrew Nunns, Senior Buying Manager at Morrisons said; “Our Valentine’s Dine in Deal is always hotly anticipated by customers and this year our chefs have been working tirelessly to bring them new and delicious options.”

Of course, you don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to take advantage of this delicious deal, you could also treat a family member or friend come February 14.

Don’t forget that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday so letting Morrisons do all the hard work in preparing a tasty meal would be ideal so then you can relax and properly enjoy your evening. All you have to do then is put the various elements in the oven or on the hob and open your bottle of drink while you wait for it to cook.

Morrisons The BestDine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal is available to buy online now and in-store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday 14 February.

If you order online, your meal will be delivered between between Friday 11 February and Monday 14 February.

What is available as part of this year’s Morrisons Valentine’s Day dine in for two?

This is the full menu for this year’s The Best Dine in For Two Meal Deal.

Starters

The Best Roasted Mushroom Pate (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Garlic & Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, 2 pack

The Best Camembert Tear and Share Bread

The Best Scottish Cooked Mussels Chianti & Iberico Chorizo Sauce

The Best Scallop and King Prawn Thermidors

Mains

The Best Beef-less Wellington (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Lasagne

The Best Beef Wellington (new for 2022)

The Best 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steaks with Peppercorn Butter (new for 2022)

The Best Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin (new for 2022)

The Best Pork Fillet Wrapped in Prosciutto (new for 2022)

The Best Rolled Sole with Duo of Smoked Haddock Salmon with Barbers Mature Cheddar & Prosecco Sauce

Sides

The Best Chunky Chips (vegan)

The Best Cauliflower Cheese

The Best Carrots & Kale in Orange Dressing (vegan)

The Best Dauphinoise Potatoes

The Best Green Vegetable Medley

The Best Garlic Ciabatta Sticks, 4 pack

The Best New Potatoes

Desserts

The Best Vanilla Cheesecake Wedges, 2 pack (new for 2022)

The Best Raspberry & White Chocolate Profiteroles

The Best Belgian Chocolate Brownie Puddings (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Creme Brulee, 2 pack

The Best Pink Gin Jelly Shots, 2 pack (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Macarons, 6 pack

The Best Chilean Merlot, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best Prosecco DOC, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best Prosecco DOC Rose, 75cl (award winning)

The Best Trentino Pinot Grigio, 75cl (award-winning)

The Best Marques De Los Rios Rioja Crianza, 75cl (award-winning)

The Best Pinot Grigio Rose, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best Sicilian Lemonade, 750ml

The Best Raspberry Lemonade, 750ml

The Best Pomegranate & Pear, 750ml

The Best Lemon & Mint, 750ml

The Best Ginger Beer, 750ml

What else can I buy for Valentine’s Day?

Morrisons aren’t the only supermarket offering people a luxury dining experience from home. There’s also the two dine in deal from Marks and Spencer.