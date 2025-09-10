These are my new favourite cleaning tools from Daewoo for a September refresh | Daewoo

It’s time for a new season reset with these essential cleaning tools from Daewoo.

It's that year when the kids go back to school, the seasons change and the house feels like it needs a good scrub. I recently tried two Daewoo products, the Cyclone Freedom 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and the Hurricane Clearvac Rechargeable Handheld Window Vac.

This vacuum has been a lifesaver for keeping on top of dog hair. It’s lightweight and easy to carry, so I can move it around the house without any hassle. The cordless design makes cleaning quick and convenient, and the battery lasts around 30–35 minutes, which is plenty of time for a full tidy-up.

It works well on both carpets and hard floors, and the suction power surprised me. It picks up pet hair and crumbs with no problem. Emptying the dust container is simple, and the washable filter keeps it fresh. I also like the wall-mounted charger, which keeps it neat and ready to use. For the price, it feels like value, especially with the option to extend the warranty.

I also tried the Clearvac for cleaning glass and mirrors, and it’s brilliant. It’s light to hold, easy to use, and leaves surfaces completely streak-free. I first used it on my shower door, and the results were amazing clear, shiny glass with no drips.

It comes with a spray bottle and cloth, charges quickly, and the dirty water tank is easy to empty afterwards. I’ve since used it on windows and tiles too, and it does the job just as well.

Both products are easy to use, and do exactly what I need. The Cyclone Freedom keeps the house clean, even with a dog, and the Clearvac makes glass surfaces sparkle. For anyone looking for simple, reliable cleaning tools, these Daewoo vacuums are a great choice.

The Daewoo items are really good value but if you're looking for something a bit more budget friendly there are cheaper options on Amazon. The VYTRONIX 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £64.99 and the Beldray Window Vac £19.93 are great alternatives.

