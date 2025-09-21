The best coats from Michelle Keegan’s new autumn Very collection you will want to wear | Very

Michelle Keegan's new autumn Very collection features the must-have coats for the season.

Michelle Keegan has dropped a fresh batch of coats with Very this autumn, and honestly, they’re the kind of pieces you’ll reach for on repeat. The collection leans into cosy wool blends, easy-to-wear colours and just the right amount of detail to make you feel put together without trying too hard.

Wool Blend Exaggerated Collar Coat

Wool Blend Exaggerated Collar Coat | Very

If you’re the type who throws on a coat and hopes it does all the work, this one’s for you. The oversized collar is a statement on its own, so even if you’re just wearing a jumper and jeans underneath, you’ll look styled. Beige is a neutral dream too. It goes with everything and feels a bit more elevated than black.

Wool Blend Cocoon Formal Coat

Wool Blend Cocoon Formal Coat | Very

The cocoon shape means it’s roomy enough to layer chunky knits, but the formal cut keeps it polished. Burgundy is such a good autumn colour - rich, flattering, and a little more interesting than navy or grey. Perfect for work days, but still nice enough to throw over a dress for dinner.

Faux Mongolian Trim Cuff Coat

Faux Mongolian Trim Cuff Coat | Very

The fun one in the line-up. Those fluffy cuffs give it a playful edge without going full-on fancy dress. It’s the sort of coat that makes people ask where you got it. And at £75, it’s the most affordable of the bunch so you can save a little extra for pumpkin-spiced lattes (or Christmas markets).

Wool Blend Tie Short Coat

Wool Blend Tie Short Coat | Very

Sometimes long coats feel like too much especially if you’re running errands or hopping in and out of the car. This shorter tie-belt coat is the answer. It nips in at the waist so it feels flattering, and the warm brown colour just screams autumn leaves and hot chocolate. Easy to wear with jeans, dresses, boots… basically anything.

