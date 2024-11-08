The 10 must-have Christmas toys for 2024 - and where to buy them all

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

That’s Santa’s job sorted this Christmas 🎅

Amazon has revealed the must-have toys for Christmas 2024.

It includes a range of options costing from as little as £8.

Star Wars Lego, Play-Doh and Taco Cat are among the toys predicted to be favourites this festive season.

The must-have toys for this Christmas have been revealed by Amazon. It comes as children across the country (and the globe) prepare to draw up their wish lists to send to Santa.

The online retail giant is predicting that iconic franchises and toys from family favourites are set to be among the most in demand this festive season. From incredible Star Wars Lego sets to the Taco Cat card game and much more.

As well as having hours of fun, this year’s list features toys that encourage children to explore make-believe and delve into storytelling. Handpicked by Amazon experts, the list is inspired by trending toys that are set to spark joy and includes a range of toys under £20, perfect for any age, interest, or budget.

Matthew Redfearn, Toys Category Leader at Amazon UK, said: “Our Top Ten Toys list has something for all ages, interests and budgets, making it easier to find that perfect gift this holiday season. With thousands of glowing customer reviews, people can shop with confidence, knowing that our Top Ten Toys list offers the latest in fun and entertainment.”

Revealed: must-have toys this Christmas

Amazon has revealed its list of the toys expected to be in the highest demand this year. The list is in price order - from cheapest to most expensive.

Amazon's Toy Train will be donating hundreds of toys from the must-have list to families in need. Photo: Will Ireland/PinPep | Will Ireland/PinPep

Zuru Snackles, Series 2, Random Assortment, Surprise Capsule Plush - £7.99

The element of surprise is one of the factors that makes unwrapping a toy so thrilling, and the random assortment of Zuru Snackles’s Series 2 collectibles is what makes them a favourite amongst children and desirable this Christmas. Never knowing which plushie they’ll get keeps the act of gift-giving fun and engaging.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza - £10.00

A family favourite in recent years, the Asmodee Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game has grown in popularity thanks to its lightning-quick format that challenges reflexes, speed and observation. A perfect stocking filler for children aged 8+, there’s fun to be had for all the family with up to 8 players per game with this great value card set.

Simba SCREAMERZ Babbling Bear - £11.99

This interactive and expressive toy is full of babbling screams and unexpected reactions that are guaranteed to make children laugh. Perfect for sharing laughs with friends and family, this Simba SCREAMERZ is a hit during playdates and group play.

Rainbow High Watercolour & Create DIY Fashion Doll with Washable Watercolours and Tie-Dye Kit - £24.99

Unleashing their creativity using washable colours and a tie-dye kit, this DIY set by MGA is the ideal gift for children who love both fashion and art. Since the designs can be washed off, this toy offers endless possibilities and keeps the player experience fresh, meaning kids will never be bored over the Christmas period.

Stitch Electronic Diary with included pen and notebook - £39.99

Every family’s beloved Disney character is back, this time in the form of one cool gadget with the Stitch Electronic Diary that allows children to share their thoughts and doodles in private, due to its secret password feature. Its sound effects and light-up functions add an interactive and engaging element to this notebook.

Hape Marble Run Construction Toy - £48.44

This hands-on wooden construction set combines building, problem-solving and critical thinking skills, as children are encouraged to figure out how to make their marbles run smoothly in building their very own Hape Marble Run.

Hatchimals Alive, Mystery Hatch Pufficorn - £49.99

Children can delight in the surprise of uncovering which Pufficorn they receive with this Mystery Hatch Pufficorn plush by SpinMaster. This new magical friend will tap into children’s love of fantasy worlds this Christmas.

Gabby’s Dollhouse - £54.99

Fans of children’s TV show Gabby’s Dollhouse now have the chance to recreate their favourite scenes or invent their own adventures with this dollhouse that comes with 15 pieces, as well as its own characters and accessories. With Gabby’s Dollhouse, SpinMaster are once again proving themselves as leaders in interactive play and high-quality children's products.

Hasbro Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset - £59.99

Children get the chance to picture themselves as pizza chefs or delivery drivers with this fun Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset by Hasbro, that encourages children to experiment with colours, shapes, as they imagine real-life scenarios and dive into the storytelling element of this playset.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship - £149.99

Fans of the epic Star Wars universe will relish the chance to build their very own Imperial Star Destroyer vehicle, immersing themselves in a galaxy far, far away. This challenging yet engaging set provides the ultimate satisfying task for all the family over Christmas.

Toys donated to families in need

Hundreds of toys from the must-have list will be donated to families in need in time for Christmas, as part of The Multibank charity initiative, co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon.

The Multibank initiative was initially created to meet the needs of families and individuals living in poverty by taking surplus products donated by businesses and giving them to families in need. To date, the initiative has donated more than three million items to help over 400,000 families experiencing poverty.

The toys will be delivered on the back of another iconic childhood toy – a life-size toy train, which is on track to tour the UK in the lead up to Christmas stopping off at Multibank sites including Felix’s Multibank in London, The Big House Multibank in Scotland, Cwtch Mawr Multibank in Swansea, and Brick-by-Brick Multibank in Wigan.

Amazon’s Matthew Redfearn said: “We are so pleased that we will once again deliver toys to families in need as part of the Multibank initiative, and with more charities involved this year it’s full steam ahead to help more children discover the joy of toys.”

Shane Dorsett, Chief Operating Officer at The Felix Project added: “Redistributing such sought-after items to families will not only be transformational for a child on Christmas Day, but should also alleviate some of the pressure parents and carers feel to spend money they don’t have, helping to bring joy and make a huge difference.

“We recently found 1 in 4 Londoners regularly struggle to feed their families, but it's not just food, it is all of life’s necessities. That is why earlier this year, The Felix Project, with support from Amazon, was delighted to open Felix’s Multibank.”

