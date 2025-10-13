This £99 Christmas market mystery holiday could take you to New York, Lapland or Rome
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Imagine soaking up the festive atmosphere in New York, or meandering around the markets in Rome, or enjoying a winter wonderland in Lapland. You could do this for just £99 with this deal.
Destinations also include Iceland, Disneyland Paris, Bruges, Toronto, Switzerland, and Salzburg - but there's just one catch... You don't know which one you're going to.
It's a mystery deal to fly you to a Christmas market, and to put you up in a minimum of three-star accommodation, with at least 40 hours spent at your destination, and it costs a remarkable £99 per person - but you won't know where you're going until your tickets arrive.
It could be one of over 80 incredible destinations, you could be wandering through fairy-lit markets in Vienna, skating in Central Park, or sipping mulled wine in Copenhagen — you just won’t know until your destination is unveiled.
Your £99 short break could turn into a once-in-a-lifetime trip — think Finland’s glass igloos, Iceland’s Northern Lights, or Disneyland Paris under the snow.
The deal, sold by Wowcher and operated through Travelodeal, closes on 26 October 2025, so there’s not long to jump aboard Santa’s sleigh.
Whether you’re dreaming of New York skyscrapers or Alpine Christmas markets, this could be the most exciting way to start your festive season yet.
Click here to unwrap your mystery destination and start your Christmas adventure.
