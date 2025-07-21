At under £30, this refurbished iPad Mini is the perfect second screen for your home - and it looks the part too. | Apple

You’re not seeing things - you can get an Apple iPad Mini for just £29.99.

That’s right. For less than thirty quid you can bag a refurbished Apple iPad Mini 1st Gen (16GB, WiFi, Black) - down from £129.99, saving a ridiculous 77%. At this price, it’s almost laughable not to grab one.

OK, it’s not brand new, and it’s not running the very latest iPadOS. But think about what you can do with it: keep one in the kitchen for recipes, use it as a smart home control pad for your lights and heating, hand it to the kids as a safe second screen, or even set it up as a dedicated hub for your Sonos or Spotify. At this price, you could buy two or three and still spend less than a night out.

The deal is being offered by Love My Phones via Wowcher, and the iPad Mini 1st Gen still looks the part in sleek black with a sharp 7.9-inch screen, Apple’s reliable A5 chip and WiFi. You get 16GB of storage, decent battery life, and it even comes boxed with a charger and cable. It’s refurbished to a good standard, fully tested, and perfectly capable for everyday browsing, reading, streaming, and more - with only minor cosmetic wear.

At under thirty quid, you won’t find a smarter, more stylish way to add extra screens to your home. And with over 1,500 already sold, you’ll want to move fast.

