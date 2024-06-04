Electric barbecues are shaping up to be a big trend this summer

Football legend David Beckham has been championing a top-spec Ninja barbecue - but you might be surprised at how cheap an electric outdoor grill can be

Will 2024 be the year of the electric barbecue? As the world tries to wean itself off fossil fuels, and sending plumes of coal smoke across our neighbours' gardens becomes a bit taboo, the time to ditch the gas and charcoal and go electric might just be upon us.

Imagine not having to wait for coals to get to temperature, or avoiding the threat of a gas bottle running out as you're just about to start flipping your burgers. And, if the heavens open while you're in the middle of turning your sausages, you can also just unplug your barbecue and move it inside.

There's a sustainability argument in it too, as more of us strive for self-sufficiency by installing solar panels on our home. If you're lucky enough to be living from off-grid power, you might find an electric barbecue very appealing.

Beckham’s barbecue is rather nice, but we found an even posher one

Football heartthrob David Beckham recently shared a picture on Instagram of him cooking up a treat in his garden with a Ninja electric barbecue, which has led to a surge in interest in this modern method of al fresco food prep, so it's clear many people are starting to consider making the switch.

Which one should you go for though? David's app-controlled Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL barbecue is considered to be one of the best out there, but it's a pricey option at £449. More realistic options start at less than £50, so we've taken a look around at the choices to see which is the best for your balcony or back garden.

The Ninja Woodfire series

If you fancied a Ninja barbecue, but didn't want to shell out Beckham bucks on an app-controlled version, Ninja does do a cheaper outdoor grill and smoker, which is on offer at the moment - priced at £279, down from its usual price of £349.

Ninja says its 28cm x 37cm grill plate is big enough for eight burgers, 16 sausages or two whole racks of ribs, and its array of functions even includes air frying. Yes, you read that right, it's a barbecue that doubles as an outdoor air fryer. Talk about living the dream.

As part of the package, you also get an integrated smoker box, so you don't miss out on that smoky barbecue flavour. I've tested a barbecue with one of these, and it's a lot of fun experimenting with all the various pellets on offer, which all add their own flavour.

Best price: £42.99, from Tower

Tower makes a much simpler tabletop barbecue

A special offer brings the price of this basic barby down from £59.99, making it just about the cheapest electric outdoor grill on the market. In fact, it's less than a tenth of the price of the Beckhams' barbecue.

It looks pretty good, too. With a 42cm by 27cm cooking area, and a detachable stand which Tower says lets it double as a table-top grill inside your house, or a barbecue outside.