Mateusz was having an afternoon nap when BOTB's film crew turned up at his doorstep | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A young builder from Plymouth has scooped a £70,000 Audi RS6 after entering a BOTB raffle for just 7p—and he almost missed it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A construction worker from Plymouth has won a £70,000 Audi RS6 after spending just seven pence on a raffle ticket.

Mateusz Charbanski, who lays concrete for a living, punted the pathetic sum on one of the weekly prize draws offered by BOTB just three days before a camera crew turned up at his house with the keys.

The 22-year-old confessed he was half asleep when presenter Katie Knight called on his house and asked his mother to drag him out of bed so she could give him the good news.

He then dashed out in bare feet and was visibly shaking when he set his eyes on the £69,000 Audi estate.

"Is that actually an RS6?" He asked, in disbelief. "I didn't think I was going to win this, I can't believe it.

"Where am I going to put it? I didn't think I was actually going to win something."

Matuesz is considering taking the cash alternative to fund his first mortgage | BOTB

The RS6 is one of the German marque's most powerful cars, with 591bhp on tap from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Mateusz's car is a 2020 model in a bold British Racing Green, sitting on distinctive 22" Golden Vossen Alloys.

He explained to Katie that he had recently got rid of his own car to save money on the insurance, and he was driving around in a work van.

Presenter Katie Knight congratulated Mateusz in front of his family | BOTB

And as he discussed the life-changing win with Katie, he admitted he was tempted to take up BOTB's offer of a £48,000 cash alternative to the car, because he and his partner were saving up for a house.

"However, if I show her the car, she might not want to get rid of it", he laughed."

BOTB gives away posh cars for peanuts every week, and the latest prize on offer is an Aston Martin Vantage worth £75,000 - tickets are priced at just 18p.

There's also the chance to win a brand new house worth £685,000 in Chichester for just 99p.

To find out more about the prizes on offer, click here.