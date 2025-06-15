Antler’s new summer collection are a bend of timeless design and functional elegance | Antler

Antler’s new summer collection is perfect for your next luxury getaway.

Antler’s new arrivals are here, and they’re redefining travel style with modern utility and understated sophistication. From sleek cabin luggage to clever packing accessories, the latest collection is curated for discerning travellers who value both form and function. Here's a closer look at the standout pieces now available.

Cabin Suitcase in Sandstone

Cabin Suitcase in Sandstone | Antler

Sleek, sturdy, and effortlessly stylish, the new Cabin Suitcase in Sandstone from the Heritage Stripe line combines timeless British design with modern travel needs. With a refined sandstone finish and signature stripe detail, this case is perfect for short getaways or business trips. Built for mobility and durability, it features smooth-glide wheels, a telescopic handle, and a thoughtfully designed interior that keeps packing simple and efficient.

Overnight Bag in Taupe

Overnight Bag in Taupe | Antler

Ideal for overnight stays the Urban Light Overnight Bag in a soft taupe tone is compact yet capacious. Designed for versatility, it features a detachable shoulder strap and a luggage sleeve for easy stacking on your suitcase. Its urban-inspired silhouette brings a relaxed elegance to every journey.

Reversible Tote Bag in Cream/Black

Reversible Tote Bag in Cream/Black | Antler

Meet your new summer essential. The Reversible Tote Bag offers two looks in one: a fresh cream for sunny outings and a classic black for more formal occasions. Part of the Summer Capsule collection, this minimalist tote is lightweight, spacious, and perfect for everyday use or travel.

Urban Core Zip Top Backpack in Clay Brown

Urban Core Zip Top Backpack in Clay Brown | Antler

Sleek yet functional, the Urban Core Backpack in a warm clay brown hue is designed for city explorers and commuters alike. With multiple compartments and a secure zip top, this backpack balances style with practicality. Its padded straps and streamlined silhouette make it a smart, stylish option for day-to-day adventures.

Packing Cubes

Urban Core Zip Top Backpack in Clay Brown | Antler

For the organised traveller, Antler introduces the Taupe Packing Cubes, a set of six designed to streamline packing. Crafted from lightweight, durable material, these cubes help separate and compress clothing, making efficient use of your suitcase space. The neutral taupe shade complements Antler’s luggage collection beautifully.

