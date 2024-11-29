Amazing Black Friday discount on this cordless vacuum - and it comes with a free gift

The Dyson V11 packs in all the latest tech from the British firm | Dyson

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A cutting-edge cordless Dyson vacuum and a free home cleaning kit for a bargain price - what’s not to like?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've seen some really good deals on household tech this Black Friday season, with some of the biggest names in the business cashing in on the season of spending. But this Dyson deal caught us by surprise.

For Black Friday, as part of a series of deals on the Dyson website, it's down to £299.99 - that's a saving of £130.

It comes with a selection of attachments for versatility | Dyson

The V11 Advanced is ideal for small homes, single floors, or even caravans and holiday lodges.

Its battery will last for up to 60 minutes, depending on the mode it's in, and there's an LCD screen feeding you information about run time and maintenance requirements.

It also has Dyson's latest emptying mechanism, and if you've used that you'll know how good it is. And of course it comes with a selection of tools to help you reach into nooks and crannies.

It must be one of the cheapest ways to buy into the Dyson brand, and it's a saving that won't be around for long, so grab one while you can.