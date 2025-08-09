Affordable bouclé furniture buys that look far more expensive than they are
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Bouclé’s soft, cloud-like texture has gone from retro fashion fabric to modern interior must-have - and it’s a look that’s sticking around. We’ve scoured the big-name homeware sites for the best-value bouclé pieces that give you the designer feel without the designer price tag. Whether you’re adding a single accent or making a bold statement, these picks prove you can get the trend for less.
Nylah multi tone bouclé curved accent chair – Dunelm (£111.30, was £159)
The Nylah chair proves you don’t have to spend designer prices to get designer style. Upholstered in soft, multi-tone bouclé, its curved silhouette and walnut legs tick both the comfort and style boxes. The plush seat makes it as inviting as it looks, whether you’re curling up with a book or adding a focal point to your living room. Available in three colours, it’s an easy way to bring the bouclé trend home without blowing the budget.
Flair Ava bouclé ottoman single bed – Amazon (£319.99)
Bouclé isn’t just for chairs and cushions – this ottoman bed wraps the trend into a practical, space-saving design. The cream bouclé upholstery gives it a soft, luxe feel, while the rainbow-shaped headboard adds a playful curve. The gas-lift base reveals a generous storage area, perfect for spare bedding or seasonal clothes, making it ideal for smaller bedrooms where every inch counts. Built with a sturdy frame and slatted base, it’s a stylish and functional investment piece.
Cream bouclé 3-seater cloud sofa – Furniture123 (£899.97)
For serious bouclé impact, a sofa is hard to beat, and the Alessia makes a striking centrepiece. Upholstered in soft cream bouclé, its low, cloud-like shape and rounded edges give it a modern yet inviting feel. It comes fully assembled with two ball cushions and a scatter cushion, so it’s ready to use from the moment it arrives. The foam and fibre filling keeps things comfortable, while the sculptural design makes it as much a talking point as it is a place to lounge.
These three picks prove you can work bouclé into your home without draining your budget — and once you start looking, you’ll find even more pieces that bring the same plush, high-end feel at a fraction of the price.
If you’re looking to save time on the weekly shop, Ocado is one of the most flexible and reliable grocery delivery services around. It offers a wide range of big-brand staples, M&S exclusives, and independent products you might not find elsewhere. Prices are competitive, and the service is known for accurate deliveries with few substitutions.
There’s currently a decent offer for new customers too: 25% off your first shop and three months of free delivery when you spend £60 or more. Just use code VOU7311870 at checkout.