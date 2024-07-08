You’ve got a friend in me: Bedford Housebuilder donates to charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bedford housebuilder has donated £725 to a charity which provides companionship to care home residents in the county.

Redrow South Midlands has presented Friends for Life Bedfordshire with a donation of £725 as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The donation will be used to support the recruitment and running of the charity’s ‘Volunteer Befrienders’ initiative, which aims to provide companionship to residents in 30 care homes across Bedford. The funds will also contribute to an outreach service which helps connect care homes with local community groups, including businesses and schools, in an effort to build intergenerational relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fifth year, Redrow South Midland’s Community Fund aims to help local organisations with donations to help them to continue to thrive, with local causes now invited to apply for a share of this year’s £12,000 pot.

Redrow South Midlands

Founded in 2007, Friends for Life Bedfordshire has grown into a charity with 70 volunteers who each deliver wellbeing activities and offer friendship to help combat loneliness in care home residents. Through addressing social isolation for those with few or no family and friends, the charity is encouraging a supportive and close-knit community across the region.

Terri Harrington, chair of trustees at Friends for Life Bedfordshire, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation which will make a huge difference to the residents and volunteers who are part of the Friends for Life Bedfordshire family.

“Starting off as a small initiative, we are proud of the impact we have had over the years and the growth of our team. We are excited to put these funds to good use and share more meaningful moments over a cup of tea with those who might be feeling a little lonely – thank you, Redrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, sales director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting our local befrienders at Friends for Life Bedfordshire with their brilliant initiative.

“The work the team does with local care home residents is both heartwarming and invaluable, and we hope that our contribution helps to create more of these special friendships.

“Social activities connected with the local community offer a brilliant opportunity to improve the mental wellbeing of everyone involved which is something we are thrilled to be a part of.”