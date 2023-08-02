Xbox’s Summer Sale might have wrapped up, but Microsoft is not yet done with huge discounts on DLC packs. The Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale has massive savings of hundreds of Xbox DLC packs which are a perfect compliment to any games picked up in the Summer Sale - or any games that you already have on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.
The Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale 2023 is expected to run until August 15, with gamers given just under two weeks to pick up some savings. All 500+ game discounts can be found on the Xbox website with highlights including The Sims and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are some of the highlights from the Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale.
Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale
- Sims 4 Island Living - £17.49 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle - £19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Season Pass - £12.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack - £14.39 (20% off)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Season Pass - £27.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake: The Signal - £1.17 (75% off)
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass - £9.99 (60% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass - £8.39 (60% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - £16.39 (50% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - £8.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol. 1 - £3.19 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - £3.19 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass - £13.19 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass - £9.89 (70% off)