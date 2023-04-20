The first cost of living payments of 2023 are set to be made next week - here’s everything you need to know about the £301 cash boost and future payments.

The first cost of living payments of 2023 will start to be made to claimants from next week. The £301 cash boost, from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) , will start landing in bank accounts from Tuesday (April 25).

Those on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit , should have received their payment by Wednesday, May 17. People in receipt of Tax Credits will receive the money from the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between May 2 and May 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest round of payments were announced in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement and aim to help people on lower incomes amid rocketing food and energy costs. If you qualify for the payments, you should get:

Most Popular

£301 paid between April 25 2023 and May 17 2023 for most people on DWP benefits

£301 paid between May 2 and 9 2023 for most people on tax credits and no other low-income benefits

£300 paid during autumn 2023

£299 paid during spring 2024

Payments will appear on accounts as ‘DWP COLP’, along with the claimant’s National Insurance number. They are paid automatically, so there is no need to apply if you already qualify.

Advertisement

Advertisement

List of benefits that qualify for the cost of living payment

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

You may also be entitled to a £150 disability cost of living payment if you claim the following:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance for adults

Disability Living Allowance for children

Personal Independence Payment

Adult Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Child Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

War Pension Mobility Supplement