Iconic game show Wheel of Fortune is set for a revival, with Graham Norton announced as its new host. It comes more than two decades after the show was last seen on our screens following a 13 year run.

The game show has run continuously in the United States since 1975, with Ryan Seacrest recently confirmed to replace Pat Sajak. It was first broadcast in the UK in 1988 until 2001, but is now coming back.

Rumours over the show’s return emerged late last year and now ITV has confirmed eight brand new episodes will be produced, and will be fronted by the 60-year-old BAFTA award-winner, most known for his work on Eurovision and more.

The show sees contestants spin a wheel hoping to win a life-changing cash prize. The new series will also include two celebrity specials with ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe saying it’s ‘thrilling’ to have Graham bringing the game show back to viewers.

Speaking on its return, Norton said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!’”