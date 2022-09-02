What’s in the Aldi and Lidl middle aisles on Sunday, September 4?

Aldi Specialbuys and Lidl’s Middle of Lidl have become a staple of the British shopping experience.

From ‘back to uni’ must-haves, to revolutionary cleaning equipment, bargain-hunters across the country have found hidden gems throughout the mysterious middle aisles.

Last year, Lidl’s Middle of Lidl sell-out shoe appeared online for more than four times its original price, whereas the popular Aldi hanging egg-chair sold out quicker than Glastonury tickets.

With offers constantly updating, it is always worth a look at what is featuring in Aldi and Lidl’s middle aisle this weekend.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi, round your summer out in style with a luxury fire pit or prepare for the cosy life as winter looms with a new 65” smart TV.

Gardenline Geometric Fire Pit

While the nights haven’t completely closed in, this Gardenline Geometric Fire Pit is perfect for celebrating the little bit of life we have left in summer. For £29.99, the fire pit features a chrome plated cooking grill and a poker, mesh lid.

Under Sink Storage Shelf i

Under the sink… or as we like to call it - an unspoken storage problem. If you’re tired of rummaging through old bottles of fairy liquid and buying bin bags despite the last few patiently waiting at the back of the cupboard - this Under Sink Storage Shelf is for you.

For under £10, you can find this handy setup in the Aldi middle aisle this weekend.

Medion 65" UHD Smart TV

If record-breaking heat waves are anything to go by, the winter may just get a bit more extreme. If that is the case, this gigantic Medion 65" UHD Smart TV is a great reason to stay toasty, watching your favourite shows with friends and family.

The smart TV will be available on Sunday for £429.99.

Lidl Middle Aisle

This Sunday at Lidl, you can brighten up your home with the TikTok trending Easy Wring & Clean Mop or perhaps you need the motivation to get started - a new coffee machine from DeLonghi should do the trick.

DeLonghi Coffee Machine

A coffee machine may seem like a luxury but when it’s the difference between you getting out of bed or hibernating for the winter, it’s time to think again.

For £39.99, this DeLonghi Coffee Machine is a perfect addition for the family home or for students wanting to return to uni with a spring in their step.

Silvercrest Toaster

If there’s one household item that students can guarantee will go bust, it’s the dreaded £1 toaster provided by halls and landlords alike.

To avoid spending 20 minutes grilling your toast (just to find out it’s got more char than a house on fire), jump the gun and grab this Silvercrest Toaster for just £18.99 at Lidl this weekend.

Vileda Easy Wring & Clean Mop

TikTok is a bit of a contentious platform, some love it, some loathe it but no one can deny… it’s made cleaning rather sexy. From magic rug cleaners to spray and clean mops, you can find all the ingredients in the Middle of Lidl this weekend.

This Vileda Easy Wring & Clean Mop is suitable for all floor types including laminate and parquet and features a power spinner which wrings the mop out for you. You can buy it from Lidl for just £18.99 from Sunday.