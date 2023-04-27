A new documentary about the iconic eighties duo Wham! is set to be released on Netflix this summer. The film will centre around George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley who dominated the charts with hits like Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and I’m Your Man.

While the duo reached new heights of their fame in the eighties, their music has survived the test of time with the likes of Last Christmas being played every festive period. Wham! were the very first western pop act to play in China, with the former school friends only in their early-twenties when they split.

The film, produced by John Battsek and Simon Halfon, and directed by Chris Smith, will be aptly titled ‘Wham!’. It will follow the duo’s journey from school friends to superstars. The creators of the documentary were given unlimited access to both George and Andrew’s personal archives including never-before-seen footage as well as previously unheard interviews.

A description promoting the documentary said: “In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as Wham! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs.”

So, when can you watch the Wham! documentary? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Wham! documentary release date

Wham! Is scheduled for release on Netflix on July 5, 2023.

How to watch Wham! documentary

You can be the first to watch by signing up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

Singers George Michael (left) and Andrew Ridgeley of pop duo Wham!, at the premiere of the film 'Dune', London, England, 1984. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

