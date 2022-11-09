With November well under-way temperatures across the UK are still staying surprisingly high. Some have even described the weather as ‘unseasonably warm’ so ditch the bobble hats and forget warming around a bonfire as the mild temperatures look to be continuing into the next week.

The Met Office reported that most of October was warmer than average with temperatures hitting a high of 22.9 °C at Kew Gardens (Greater London) on October 29 and there was a notable lack of frosts throughout the month. At the same time, the month was predominantly unsettled in most regions, with no dry spells longer than a couple of days.

Here we will give you a summary of the weather across the UK over the next five days. A mix of sun, rain, wind and relatively mild temperatures look to be ahead of us - here’s what the MetOffice predicts.

UK Met Office 5 Day Weather Forecast

Today: Heavy showers affecting parts of southeast England should ease quickly. Heavy showers in some other areas this morning but fewer by afternoon, and sunny spells were more plentiful. Mild. Winds easing away from the far northwest where renewed rain and wind later.

Northern Ireland, it will be a bright day with sunny spells and a scattering of showers. The showers are most likely in the west with the best of the sunshine for Belfast and Newry.

Tonight: Northwest Scotland seeing heavy rain and gales. Cloud and patchy drizzle in some other western and northern areas but drier further southeast, with some clear spells. Becoming windy and very mild.

Thursday: Most southern, central and eastern areas are dry, with some brightness. Patchy drizzle affects western parts, while heavier rain fringes the far northwest. Windy and very mild. Gales in part of the north.