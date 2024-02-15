Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the shocking moment a “reckless” dog-walker dodges death on a railway crossing and forces a train to make an emergency stop.

Heart-stopping footage shows the man ignore the flashing red lights and barge through barriers at Blakedown station in Worcestershire. He drags his dog over the level crossing while appearing to angrily gesture to drivers either side of the barriers who desperately try to warn him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After marching over the rail lines and pushing through the second lowered barrier, a train screeches to a halt just feet away. Network Rail have released CCTV of the near miss, which happened at 10.27am on Tuesday (February 13), as a warning to pedestrians.

Natalie Stretton, head of operational risk for Network Rail’s Central route, said: “There’s never any excuse for this kind of reckless behaviour. The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy and I can’t downplay the danger they put themselves in. I’d like to use this video as a reminder to anyone who uses level crossings to do so safely.

“No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the safety systems in place such as lights and barriers which are there to protect the communities we serve. When crossing the railway, I'd urge people to think about their own safety as well as the impact their actions could have on their family, the wider community and train drivers. It really isn’t worth the risk.”

Between April and October last year, there were 2,981 near-misses involving people on level crossings – a hike of 31 per cent from 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement