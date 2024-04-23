Watch: Flame-throwing bluetooth operated robot dog called Thermonator goes on sale
The startling footage showcases what the latest high-tech gadget is capable of - and it delivers fire jets up to 30ft via bluetooth. It is able to avoid obstacles, leap through the air and has laser sighting.
Thermonator is the first-ever flamethrowing quadruped robot dog, according to the manufacturers, Throwflame. It’s able to operate for up to an hour, and they suggest the robot can be used for wildfire control and prevention, entertainment shows or even clearing snow and ice from your driveway.
The Ohio-based firm have announced the $9,420 (£7,610) bot is available for purchase by the general public and government agencies for the first time. Throwflame say: "This quadruped is coupled with the ARC Flamethrower to deliver on-demand fire anywhere!"