Waitrose is bringing back its free coffee offer to loyalty card members after controversially removing the perk during the height of the pandemic. The John Lewis Partnership owned supermarket originally retracted the deal in June 2020, when a wave of redundancies and furloughed jobs prompted customers to tighten the purse strings.

But now the chain has announced the benefit will return for myWaitrose card holders across stores next month. It comes after Waitrose reported a 5% dip in sales in September, equivalent to around £3.6bn in sales,with shoppers turning to budget supermarkets amid the cost of living crisis.

An employee stacks shelves at a Waitrose supermarket.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director for Waitrose explained: ‘Our customers loved the myWaitrose free coffee offer, so we’re really excited to bring it back, with premium beans from The Nero Roasting Company. The partnership is an ideal fit, helping customers enjoy quality coffee both in store or at home - with even more benefits in the pipeline.”

Waitrose’s free coffee deal was first introduced in 2013 and caused a stir two years later when the supermarket was forced to remind members the ‘etiquette’ of buying a snack if they wanted to enjoy a free hot drink in one of its cafes.

How to claim free hot drink offer from Waitrose

Under the restored offer, myWaitrose cardholders must make a purchase and bring their own cup to claim a free hot drink. Customers can claim a maximum of one hot drink daily, choosing from an Americano, latte, cappuccino or a cup of tea.

The offer will be available across Waitrose’s 331 UK shops, although not in service stations and garages, from November 7. Waitrose added that myWaitrose card holders would be getting a better coffee as it had ‘upgraded’ to premium coffee beans after announcing a new partnership with Caffè Nero .

Both myWaitrose members and Caffè Nero App users will be able to receive benefits in branches of each chain, with the two firms promising further announcements on customer deals.