A clever corner kick routine at a Sunday FA Cup third round game which led to a wonder goal has gone viral.

Central defender Calvin Green was preparing to take a corner for his Northants team AFC Hackleton when his teammate Eddie Panter told him he’d already taken it. The player had gently brushed his studs over the ball without any of the opposing team noticing.

Footage shows Calvin, 32, then stroll over to the ball and kick it to himself into space at the edge of the penalty area.

He then smashed the ball with his left foot into the goal before running off to celebrate with his teammates, who ended up winning 3-0 at FC Hazelwell. A video of the goal, at Sunday’s match in Birmingham, has since gone viral.

Since the 32-second clip was uploaded to social media on Monday (December 11) it has been viewed and shared nearly 8million times.

Goal scorer Calvin, an engineer, said: “It wasn’t in the plans at all. I was just running over to take the corner as I normally do and he said ‘I’ve taken this’. It has worked before, I actually scored doing the same thing for Bugbrooke a few weeks ago. You win some, you lose some. I feel like we’ve completed that one now so we don’t need to do it again, we’ll find something new for the next game.”

