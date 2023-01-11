During his conversation, Kay revealed that the production crew would bring their own supply of clean water during the filming of the trials, which led Shane Ritchie to cheekily start hoarding supplies for the camp. “We were drinking campfire water… so we were boiling water on the campfire and it tasted a bit smokey, it tasted rotten. But when you went and did a ­trial , they left loads of water behind the caravan that you were in.”

Advertisement

“I think it was Shane Richie that discovered it. He went, ‘When you go down there, behind caravan number one, there’s a massive bowl of fresh water.’ So we would nip off, pretend we were going to the toilet, fill our ­canteens up with this fresh water and then go back in.”

It’s not the first time that former contestants on ITV’s popular reality show have admitted to breaking the rules set out by the producers of the show. Former footballer Jimmy Bullard , a contestant in 2014, admitted that he and that year’s winner, Carl Fogerty , stole bananas from a security guard during their stint in the outback.

Most Popular

The most recent season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here concluded in November 2022, with former footballer Jill Scott winning the series. The 2022 series was also notable for the inclusion of MP Matt Hancock , eliciting an angry response from many who experienced the worst of lockdown regulations and felt the then Health Secretary should be concentrating more on his constituency rather than his own “fame”.

I’m A Celebrity: All Stars is set to be the next instalment of the series, already filmed in South Africa ahead of the show’s 20th anniversary and set to air on ITV and ITV streaming platform, ITVX , later in 2023. The special is set to bring back some of the series’ most popular contestants, rumoured to include Helen Flanagan , Phil Tufnel and Joe Swash .

Advertisement