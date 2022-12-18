Could you imagine a Christmas dinner without pigs in blankets? A new survey by Treedom has indicated that as many as one fifth of people in Britain could ditch the traditional Christmas turkey in favour of a vegan alternative during the festive season in 2022.

29% of people in the poll said they’re eating a meat-free Christmas dinner because they feel it is better for the environment. Additionally, 28% said they feel the old-hat turkey Christmas dinner may go out of fashion soon.

Furthermore, 21% of people said they will not be eating meat this year at Christmas out of guilt. A third of people in the survey also said that they are worried about the future of the environment.

A couple of alternatives have been suggested by certain households. 24% of families will be having quorn or meat substitute this year in place of turkey. Meanwhile, a further 23% will be making a nut roast or pasta dish for Christmas dinner in 2022.

Treedom, founded in 2010 is an environmental organisation that aims to raise awareness on ecological issues. They also aim to plant as many trees as possible - currently, they have planted over 3.5 million trees worldwide.

Anna Weston, head of development in UK & Ireland for Treedom, said: “Christmas is a key moment for us to remember the importance and impact our choices have on the planet and communities around the world, and it’s great to see that so many Brits want to do their bit for the environment during the festive period from reducing meat consumption to crafting their own presents.

“Caring for our planet has risen in popularity among Brits of all ages - not just with the younger generations - with many opting for eco-friendly decorations and gifts this year. With the climate crisis worsening, it’s clear that people are looking to make changes to do what they can to combat this and make a difference for families all around the globe.