The snow and icy conditions have been named Storm Larisa by one weather service

Storm Larisa has been credited with bringing icy cold conditions to large parts of the UK. The snow and ice has resulted in disruption on the nation’s roads and it has also closed many schools.

The storm has been named by the French weather service Météo-France. It is gradually moving across into northern Europe, but cold weather is likely to persist in places until at least the start of the new week.

Heavy snowfall has been seen across the country overnight and through the morning. Snow led to long delays for motorists on the M62 motorway between Manchester and Leeds this morning.

The Met Office published figures on Twitter of the deepest levels of snow across the UK. Capel Curig in Gwynedd, Wales woke up to a reported 27cm of the white stuff this morning.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said that warnings will remain in place over the weekend. This is despite the worst of the snow passing.

He said: “The worst of the snowfall in England is over for now, but further weather warnings will be in force to cover the further hazards brought by frost and ice.

“During the early hours of Saturday a weather front will bring warmer air in from the South West to extend across most parts of the UK during Sunday. As we have seen over the last few days, the influence of this warm and moist air from the South West will bump into the cold air bringing a risk of further snowfall on the leading edge for a time. However, it will also bring heavy rainfall for many as it moves across the UK.

“This could bring transient snow for an hour or two to areas like Northern Ireland and North Wales before extending into the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.”

Yellow Met Office weather warnings will remain in place for parts of the UK until Sunday (March 12). These could change quickly, therefore you can keep up to date through the Met Office website.

Met Office UK forecast

March 10

Rain, sleet and snow across England and Wales will gradually clear southeast through the morning, clearing most areas by lunchtime. Sunshine with scattered snow showers in the north and east and developing locally inland. Remaining cloudy in the far southwest.

Scattered snow showers affecting northern Scotland. Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and hill snow developing in the far southwest. Elsewhere, clear spells with a severe frost over lying snow.

March 11

Cloud and outbreaks of rain and hill snow in the southwest moving slowly northeast. Ahead of this, cold with sunny spells and a few snow showers in the north.

Snow has fallen in many parts of the UK (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Outlook for March 12 to 14