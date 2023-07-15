The UK has been issued multiple yellow weather warnings by the Met Office as thunderstorms are set to batter Brits.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings as thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected across the UK. The UK weather warnings come as Europe endures an extreme heatwave with recorded temperatures as high as 48C.

The forecaster has issued a thunderstorm warning for Saturday until 11pm which covers the whole of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland. There are also a number of alerts in place for heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office website states that thunderstorms and heavy showers are bringing some disruption. It adds: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible.

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes."

The forecaster has also issued a weather warning for powerful winds across the south of England. The Met Office said Saturday is likely to be "an unseasonably windy day”, with the "possibility of damage caused to buildings."

It added:"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely. Some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents & inflatables, could occur."

The strong wind warning has caused the cancellation of Saturday’s Goodwood Festival of Speed event for the “first time in its 30 year history”, said organisers. The event has been cancelled due to the risk to the public.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “This is an unusual time of year for such strong winds and, with many people on holiday or planning outdoor activities, they are likely to cause some disruption. In addition, heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to standing water and spray on roads and consequently difficult driving conditions. Winds are expected to ease through the evening.

“Temperatures are expected to stay near average or rather cool over the coming days especially in the rain and wind.”

Regions and local authorities affected

Yellow wind warning

East Midlands

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Isles of Scilly

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Torbay

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Warwickshire

Worcestershire

Yellow storm warning

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

North East England

Durham

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

South Tyneside

Sunderland

North West England

Cumbria

Lancashire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

UK weather forecast

Saturday, July 15

The start of the weekend sees blustery conditions, showers and a risk of some heavy rain and thunder at times. The winds will be strongest in the south and east of England where gusts are expected to widely reach 40 mph, with 50 to 55 mph in exposed places such as over hills and along the south coast.

The wind and rain will ease later in the evening.

Sunday, July 16

Sunday is expected to be less windy, but rain and showers will continue for the north of the UK with a risk of thunder, while further south will see a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Next week