Temperatures around the UK are set to plummet. Many parts of the UK have been issued with a weather warning for ice as an Arctic maritime air mass brings cold weather to the UK with a risk of wintry showers and snow.

This means windscreens could start to freeze as the weather gets colder. Defrosting your windscreen is sometimes a time consuming task that is definitely not ideal early on in the day.

Advertisement

Sometimes, the inside of your windscreen can also ice over. It’s just simple moisture and air. If the temperature inside your car drops low enough any moisture in the air will condense on surfaces such as the glass and eventually begin to freeze

Whilst it’s an annoying task, it’s one you must ensure you do properly. Failure to properly defrost your windscreen could impair your vision and leave you with a fine of up to £100.

Most Popular

Wouldn’t it be great to know some useful hacks that could defrost your car efficiently, but also ways to prevent it happening. Well, driving experts at Lotus Car Rental in Iceland have shared nine top hacks for not only getting rid of the ice on your car, but preventing it too.

How to prevent and get rid of ice on your windscreen

Advertisement

Park your car facing east

The sun rises in the east, so this trick is dependent on the weather that day. But, if the sun does come out that day, then it will melt the ice away allowing you some extra time inside.

Advertisement

Spray vinegar on your windscreen

This is a thing that you should try the night before. Vinegar is often used as a de-icer because its freezing point is much lower than water’s, meaning the water doesn’t have the chance to settle and freeze on top of the vinegar.

Advertisement

Rub onion on your windscreen

This is another prevention technique. Despite some possible odd looks from neighbours or passers by, it has the same impact as vinegar, that should hopefully keep the ice at bay.

Advertisement

Use a bed sheet

Advertisement

Use a spare bed sheet, or even a large piece of cardboard to completely conceal your windscreen. This can shield it from the ice, and stop rain from potentially settling and freezing on your windscreen.

Heat up your car

Advertisement

One of the first things you should not do when defrosting your car is to turn the wipers on. This can damage the blades. Instead, put your heater on in your car to full blast, that should start to melt the ice.

Use a proper ice scraper

Advertisement

To speed up the process of getting rid of the ice, it’s best to use an ice scraper. But, use a proper one because using something like a bank card could end up in a scratched windscreen.

Advertisement

Use a de-icing fluid

This can also be used to speed up getting rid of your ice. It can be purchased at most supermarkets or petrol stations and whilst home made remedies are available, nothing quite beats the real thing.

Advertisement

Fill a bag with warm water

Whilst some people boil their kettle and pour it over the frozen windscreen, pouring lukewarm/hot water can cause car windows to crack, especially if they are already chipped. Instead, put warm water in a bag and rub it over your windscreen. This was seen on TikTok and went viral.

Advertisement

There’s always alcohol