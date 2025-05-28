Tune into our brand new TV schedule featuring gripping stories from across the UK - from true crime cold cases to football talk shows.

Shots! TV Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 broadcasts true crime, football, and quirky content all day, every day. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to captivating stories from around the UK.

Our episodes include light entertainment series such as Motor Mania, exploring the world's most unusual vehicles and their owners, and Unconventional Brits, looking at unique people, places and hobbies. The channel features true crime stories looking at some of the UK’s most chilling cases, and documentaries covering important topics and lifechanging events that have shaped the nation, such as the Cavity Wall Scandal and The Cost of Living Crisis.

Shots! TV Schedule (Monday 26th May - Sunday 1st June)

Time Programme Description 12am UK Crime Caught on Camera Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more. 1.30am True Crime: Revisited The UK's most chilling and notorious cases revisited. 2.30am Weird and Wonderful Britain Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK. 3.30am Caught on Camera Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera. 4.30am UK Crime Caught on Camera Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more. 6am Documentaries on Shots! Features on people and places across the UK. 7am Weird and Wonderful Britain Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK. 8am Caught on Camera Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera. 9am UK Crime Caught on Camera Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more. 10.30am Documentaries on Shots! Features on people and places across the UK. 11.30am Weird and Wonderful Britain Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK. 12.30pm Caught on Camera Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera. 1.30pm UK Crime Caught on Camera Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more. 3pm Documentaries on Shots! Features on people and places across the UK. 4pm Weird and Wonderful Britain Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK. 5pm Caught on Camera Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera. 6pm Weird and Wonderful Britain Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK. 7pm Caught on Camera Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera. 8pm UK Crime Caught on Camera Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more. 8.30pm UK Crime Caught on Camera Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more. 11pm True Crime Examining some of the biggest crimes that have shocked communities.

