A Scottish man has died and his wife is seriously ill after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a holiday home in Spain. Jaime Carsi, 40, from Edinburgh, was found dead at a house in Majorca on Saturday (May 7) by emergency crews and Mary Somerville, 39 was discovered next to him.

According to the BBC , Ms Somerville is understood to be in a serious condition in Manacor Hospital. The couple were staying at a rural property in Cala Mesquida in the north-east of the Island. They were due to go on a boat trip on Saturday and the alarm was raised when they failed to show up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Carsi was an analyst for a Scottish investment management company. Tributes have since poured in for him following his death. A friend of the couple, Patti Montella took to Facebook and described him as a “magnificent soul” .

She wrote: “Jaime Carsi came into my life, and took up residence in my heart, so many years ago, in London. His smile and spirit are pure love. And when he married our precious Edinburgh girl, sweet Mary - it was a match made in heaven.

Most Popular

“You left us waaaay too soon my little one. What a prince you are - such a magnificent soul. Borja Carsi, I am sending you and your family all my love.” Mr Carsi described himself online as being from Madrid but it is believed he moved to the UK as a child and relocated to Edinburgh from London about six years ago.

Iain Stewart, general secretary of Edinburgh Interfaith Association has also paid a tribute to Mr Carsi, a former trustee of the organisation. He said on Facebook: “I just wanted to take this moment to express our sadness and share our condolences on behalf of everyone at the Edinburgh Interfaith Association (EIFA) at the passing of our dear friend and former trustee Jaime Carsi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jamie was such a pure soul. He was a very warm and friendly person, full of compassion. He had a way of connecting with people and you always felt better about yourself after talking with Jaime.

“Jaime really understood the importance of interfaith and as well being a practising Roman Catholic was deeply committed to working with the, ‘Art of Living.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary and all his friends and loved ones. Gone too soon but definitely you will never be forgotten, my friend. I can only think that heaven needed another angel. Until we meet again.”

Jaime Carsi, 40, from Edinburgh, was found dead at a house in Majorca on Saturday (May 7) by emergency crews and Mary Somerville, 39 was discovered next to him. (Facebook)