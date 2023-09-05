News you can trust since 1845
Tributes paid to Surrey police officer, 22, who dies while on holiday in Greece

Tributes have been paid to Hannah Byrne, a 22-year-old Surrey policewoman, who died while on holiday in Greece.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Tributes have been paid to a young police officer from Surrey who died while on holiday in Greece. Hannah Byrne, 22, was found dead with a head injury by a member of the public on Friday (September 1) in Carfu, an island off Greece’s northwest coast in the Ionian Sea.

Ms Byrne, who was part of Surrey Police Neighbourhood Policing Team in Reigate after joining the force in March last year, has been described as “extremely kind” with “a real zest for life” by her family.

The family, who sent the statement through police, said: “Our beloved Hannah was beautiful inside and out. She was extremely kind, funny, caring and had a real zest for life. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.”

    Chief Superintendent Chris Colley, Divisional Commander for East Surrey, said she was a dedicated member of the force and had a bright future ahead of her. He said: “Hannah’s death has been a shock for everyone who knew her

    “She was a bright, enthusiastic and respected officer just at the start of her career in policing and she will be sadly missed. As a Force, we are now doing everything we can to support her family and her colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”

    Greek authorities have since launched an investigation into the circumstance of her death. Although the cause of death is not yet known, Ms Byrne is believed to have suffered from a ‘fall’ and was found unconscious ‘near a bar in Kavos’.

    A spokesperson for Surrey Police Federation, a staff association representing all police officers in the country, said they too were ‘devastated’ by the news.

    It said: “The thoughts of all at Surrey Police Federation are with the officer’s family, friends and close colleagues at this time. Both the Federation and the force are supporting them.”

