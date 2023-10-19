Top worst Halloween treats, according to kids

Hard toffees, broken biscuits and old mints are the top offending treats handed out on Halloween - according to kids.

A poll of 500 children, aged seven to 12, found stale crisps, rice cakes and even cough sweets are also among the worst items they’ve been gifted during their trick or treating ventures.

However, additional research of 2,000 adults found 48 per cent claim their treat game is strong.

This is despite nearly a quarter (23 per cent) admitting to handing out snacks that don’t match the spirit of the season.

The study, commissioned by HARIBO, also showed almost one in 10 (nine per cent) adults said they have had their treats rejected on the doorstep because they were judged as not up to scratch by trick and treaters.

This may be why more than half (56 per cent) pretend not to be home when treat supplies are low or empty and there’s a knock at the door.

Furthermore, children wearing classic horror costumes, such as witches (14 per cent), zombies (12 per cent) and vampires (11 per cent), are more worthy of the best treats.

Batman (three per cent), Disney princesses (two per cent) and those dressed as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter (one per cent) fell short in producing a return for their costume efforts.

And whilst one in five (19 per cent) feel kids put a huge amount of effort into their costumes it’s no surprise that 44 per cent think grown-ups should do better to acknowledge all their hard work.

The poll of children found 61 per cent said Halloween is their favourite time of year, with 40 per cent saying receiving treats was the best part of the October-based celebration.

HARIBO is launching Halloween Monster Approved- a definitive list of sweets created by kids, for kids, to help adults avoid disappointment on doorsteps, defined by its own badge of approval.

Spokesperson Phil Murphy said: “Every year at Halloween, kids, not to mention their parents, go to huge efforts making their costumes look great.

“But adults and kids have different ideas on what the ultimate Halloween treat is. To help make Halloween a little happier, we’re launching the definitive list of Halloween Monster Approved treats to avoid disappointment and panic at the door. Because little monsters deserve HARIBO.”

Alongside revealing the worst treats, a separate study of 500 seven to 12-year-olds found the top treats to receive on Halloween, with fizzy, chewy and gummy bears among the most popular.

Cola bottles and marshmallows are also considered among the best, according to the findings by OnePoll.

Top 10 worst treats for kids, say kids:

Very hard toffee – 19 per cent Broken biscuits – 17 per cent Old mints – 16 per cent Bag of stale crisps – 13 per cent Old, dust covered sweets – 12 per cent A carrot – 14 per cent Rice cakes – 12 per cent Loose change – 11 per cent A cooking apple – 13 per cent Cough sweets/cold sweets – 13 per cent

Top 10 treats on the Halloween monster approved list, say kids: