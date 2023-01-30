Top Gear will reportedly not be on our screens in 2023 in the wake of Freddie Flintoff’s car crash. Last month, the former England cricket star, 45, was airlifted to hospital for medical treatment after the accident.

His 16-year-old son, Corey, said his father was ‘lucky to be alive’ following the crash, with a spokesperson at the time saying: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.”

Flintoff is regarded as one of England’s finest cricketers and was one of the sports leading all-rounders. He retired from test cricket 13 years ago in 2009, and since that time he has made regular appearances on TV shows such as A League of Their Own and more.

Speaking to a national newspaper, a source said “Because Top Gear is such a risky production and there are lots of logistics involved with filming, it’s far more complicated than other TV series.”

The BBC and the Health and Safety Executive, both launched probes into the incident last year. A statement issued read: “Our primary concern is and has been for the welfare of Freddie – as well as the Top Gear team. All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated, in line with standard policy and practice.”

Top Gear first premiered in 2002 and was fronted by Jeremy Clarkson alongside James May and Richard Hammond. The show has had a few different presenters since including former Friends star Matt LeBlanc.