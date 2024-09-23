Top Friends moments revealed as show celebrates 30-year anniversary

Consider yourself a Friends fan? See how many of the top 20 moments from the hit sitcom you can correctly identify in this puzzle.

It comes as the favourite scenes in the show include Ross getting his orange spray tan, the famous ‘pivot’ sequence with a sofa on the stairs and the boys winning the girls’ New York apartment.

A study of 2,000 fans to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the hit US comedy revealed some of the most iconic scenes from the show, featuring the antics of roommates and neighbours Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler.

Other hit moments include Ross getting stuck in his new pair of leather trousers – as well as Joey finding out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship.

Phoebe singing Smelly Cat, along with Ross mistakenly saying ‘I take thee Rachel’ – when saying his vows to his then-partner Emily – are other popular moments from the show.

A staggering 70 per cent of the fans polled said the series is the most iconic show to be shown on TV.