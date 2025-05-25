Top 3 entertainment series on Shots! TV - The 1972 Mustang revival

Check out these quirky episodes exploring all things weird and wonderful across the UK - from circus performers to Spitfire aircrafts and everything in between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share stories from around the UK. Our quirky series explore all things weird and wonderful.

Motor Mania

This brand new series celebrates some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss. In the most recent episode, we see the painstaking restoration of a 1972 Mustang and we look at how one man’s love of a classic sportscar has changed his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch Motor Mania: Episode 3 to find out more. You can tune in at 7pm every Saturday for a new episode of Motor Mania on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565. You can tune in at 7pm every Saturday for a new episode of Motor Mania on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Unconventional Brits

In this light-hearted series, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. Features include Miss Philippines Great Britain 2024, a professional boxer turned film star, a bare knuckle fighting photographer and the winner of Britain’s Strongest Natural Women 2021.

In the most recent episode, we follow a group of belly dancers, meet a seven year old circus stunt rider, and discover the voice behind some of your favourite TV and film animations. Watch Unconventional Brits: Episode 41 to find out more.

Paw and Order

This series takes you behind-the-scenes of businesses that are all about our furry friends. From canine pottery and photography to doggy soft play, we explore the innovative companies that focus on dog luxuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this brand new episode, we visit a pooch friendly café, a lavish spa and we’ll meet Sasha, Britain's oldest dog. Watch Paw and Order: The Dog Business Boom - Episode 3 to discover more dog-loving businesses.

Go to ShotsTV.com or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more exclusive series and programmes. Sign up to the Shots! TV Newsletter here to make sure you don’t miss the latest episodes and features.