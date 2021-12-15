What causes Christmas family arguments? (photo: Shutterstock)

What do you argue about?

The top 10 Christmas family arguments revealed!

Greeting card marketplace thortful polled the national to found out what they argue the most about at Christmas!

The survey reveals spending time with the in-laws is the biggest cause of arguments around Christmas.

Half of Brits admit they argue with friends and family over the festive period.

When to open presents, what to watch on Christmas Day, and what time to wake up on Christmas morning are all festive flashpoints.

These are the top 10 things Brits argue about at Christmas:

The top thing that Brits argue most about at Christmas is spending time with the in-laws survey reveals (photo: Shutterstock)

1) Spending time with the in-laws (23 per cent)

2) What to watch on Christmas day (23 per cent)

3) Watching TV on Christmas day (22 per cent)

4) Board games (20 per cent)

5) Christmas dinner or lunch (20 per cent)

6) Being drunk on Christmas day (20 per cent)

7) When to open presents (18 per cent)

8) Decorating the Christmas tree (18 per cent)

9) Who is in charge of cleaning on Christmas day (18 per cent)

10) What time to wake up on Christmas morning (17 per cent)

When asked about how much couples, friends and families argue over the Christmas period, more than one in six (16 per cent) said they do often, whilst over two thirds admitted they argue with their close ones sometimes.

When looking at the age groups, those who most commonly argue are people over 65, where one in four admitted to arguing with their close ones over the festive period. More than half of men (53 per cent) admitted to arguing, whilst women argue slightly less (48 per cent). We all know it can get a bit heated over how long the turkey should cook for, or how to best make the stuffing!

Top 3 arguments for women were:

1) What to watch on Christmas day (25 per cent)

2) Board games (22 per cent)

3) Spending time with the in-laws (22 per cent)

Top 3 arguments for men were:

1) Spending time with the in-laws (24 per cent)

2) Watching TV on Christmas day (23 per cent)

3) What to watch on Christmas day (21 per cent)

Spokesperson at thortful said on the findings: “Regardless of whether you have an argument or not, the most important part is to have a merry time over Christmas, so make sure to make up with whomever you are having a quarrel with to ensure a brilliant Christmas period!”