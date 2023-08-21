Police have confirmed that a boy has died after incident near Tidworth skatepark - he was just 11-years-old

An 11-year-old boy has died after he fell off his scooter near a skatepark, according to reports. Police have confirmed that the incident occurred close to Tidworth skatepark with emergency services rushing to the scene.

The tragic incident happened on Friday, August 18, at the skatepark in Wiltshire shortly after 8pm. Despite best efforts by paramedics the boy, who has been named locally as Jakob, died at the scene.

A skate event due to be held at the skatepark was cancelled after the incident. In a statement, Maverick Skateparks said: “We are very sorry that the Tidworth Skatepark Jam has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We know this is disappointing news, and we apologise for any inconvenience it may cause at such late notice. We hope to reschedule the event for a later date with the Council. Thank you for your understanding.”

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 8.15pm on Friday night to St Andrews Road in Tidworth following a report of an incident involving an 11-year-old boy.

“The boy was treated by paramedics but sadly died. His family are being supported by our specialist trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”