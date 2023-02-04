Three presenters of ITV’s daytime show Loose Women have threatened to quit over a behind the scenes pay row. Presenters and bosses at the show have been in talks for several weeks, a source told one national publication.

According to the Daily Mirror , the three presenters involved in the row are willing to walk away from the show if the situation is not settled. The issue has arisen due to a change in tax legislation by HMRC.

The channel will now decide on whether or not the role of panellist is a full time or part-time job. This comes as some of the show’s panellists, which includes Denise Welch and Stacey Solomon, work free-lance and declare themselves self-employed.

According to The Mirror , The HMRC change means that some panellists have been told to go on a PAYE contract – meaning that instead of corporation tax at 19%, they will have to pay 40% on earnings between £50,271 and £150,000, plus National Insurance.

